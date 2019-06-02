Perm. Sec. happy with progress of work on Karachi water project

Chinyeaka Ohaa, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the N19.4 billion Karshi Water project site meant to supply water to Karshi satellite town.

Ohaa expressed his satisfaction in Abuja on Sunday, during an inspection of the project site in as well as the equipment at the office of the company handling it.

According to him, the project, when completed, will make water scarcity in the FCT satellite town and other new districts a thing of the past.

The permanent secretary said the water project would also generate employment and increase economic activities such as farming in the satellite town.

He said the inspection visit was to ascertain whether the work done on site was consistent with what was stated in the project variation certificate submitted by the company before payment would be made.

Ohaa said that the FCT administration had made necessary provisions in the 2019 budget to ensure the continuation of the project.

The permanent secretary said that the project was expected to be completed before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

“SCC, the construction company, generated a certificate and we want to make sure that what is on ground tallies with what is presented in the certificate.

“We want to make sure that all due processes are followed before we can give the final approval and make necessary payment to enable them to continue,’’ he said.

Ohaa further explained that the contract was being executed in phases, pointing out that what was being inspected was the dam component of the project which would cost N1.9 billion.

“The original contract sum is N19.4 billion and was procured even before this administration and it is our tradition to make sure we continue with projects already started.

“That is why we are trying our best in making budgetary provisions which the National Assembly has already approved.

“I’m sure we are going to complete it within this term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

I am satisfied with the level of work done so far. That is why I decided to go with the press so that you will see things for yourself.

“You have seen the equipment already supplied and most of the pipes have been laid. That will show you the level of work already done,’’ he said.

The Director, Satellite Towns Development Department, Mr Felix Nwankwo, said the project was 25 per cent completed, adding that the dam would have a capacity of eight million cubic meters of water on completion.

Nwankwo said the source of water for the dam would come from a stream around the area as well as harnessed rainfall.

The director added that the dam would put an end to the incessant flooding experienced in Karshi area as the water that usually spilled into the community would now be contained within the dam.

“Once they are able to get this water, all the inhabitants of Karshi and environs will be happy and will have much better life,” Nwankwo ssad. (NAN)

