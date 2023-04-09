Perish idea of Interim National Government-Tinubu Support Group

A group, the Tinubu Shettima Advance Mobilizers has warned elements canvassing an interim Government under any guise in the country to perish the thought as it will be dead on arrival.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Kano, National Secretary, Comrade Salihu Othman Isah warned them not to tamper with the existing democratic template which has guided Nigeria’s electoral process and for which achievements have been recorded including the recent February 25 and March 18 polls.

He wondered what the motive and sinister agenda of this plan can be likened to, if not an ill wind meant to blow away the modest achievements of our electoral process.

“If they have any contrary opinion, there is a judicial process put in place to address such grievances. The solution will definitely not be to throw the baby and bath water away, because this is what having an interim government would mean.

“Besides, I am aware the aggrieved have filed proceedings at the court? Why won’t they await its pronouncement and why are they restless and desperate?

“However, unlike the ill wind that blows no one any good, this particular one will only benefit its frustrated and despondent promoters while the generality of Nigerians suffer its consequences.”

The former Chairman, North West zone of the Civil Liberties Organisation(CLO) and award recipient of the National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN) asked rhetorically: What are their motives? Who are the likely beneficiaries of the ING? Do they reason how it will distort the nation’s constitution and democratic provisions?

Isah disclosed that a democratic process was put in the place guided by an Electoral Act, adding that it has been followed to the letter leading to the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect.

“And as a way of reminder, part of this process is an Electoral Act which allows one to seek redress through a judicial process, have they exhaustively exploited this window?

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 and nothing, I repeat; nothing on earth can stop it. You can take this to the bank. Naysayers can continue their demonic push against it. But I believe it will yield next to nothing.”

The civil rights activist who aspired for the 2023 presidency under the All Progressives Congress(APC) said that any attempt to scuttle the inauguration of the product of that hard earned electoral/democratic process will be met with stiff resistance.

He expressed that, “It is absurd and funny at same time for a few people to sit down and come up with ideas to scuttle a process jointly agreed upon by Nigerian voters on behalf of other Nigerians which led to the emergence of a President-elect.

“We believe that this process was not only free and fair but that the real Nigerians have spoken.

“And it is our candid opinion that whoever is aggrieved with the outcome of the process should exploit the laid down rules to retrieve it.

“Besides this, any attempt to plunge the nation into chaos will not be supported by men and women of goodwill including the youths.