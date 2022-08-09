Perform your duties with diligence, D-G urges youth corps members

By Folasade Akpan

Youth corps members have been urged to perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions

of the NYSC Act and by-laws and workplace rules and regulations.

The Director-General of the scheme, Brig.- Gen. Muhammad Fadah, gave the admonition on Tuesday while addressing youth corps members

during the closing ceremony and passing out parade for the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream Two orientation course in Abuja.

Fadah, who was represented by the NYSC FCT Coordinator, Alhaji Suleman Abdul, urged NYSC members to sustain the spirit of patriotism,

hard work and resilience at their places of primary assignment.

He said “it is my ardent hope that you will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing to the progress and development of

our fatherland.”

He added that in keeping with the objectives of the scheme, youth corps members were expected to integrate into their host communities

while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.

He said “I must, however, emphasise that engagement in local politics is a no-go-area for you.

“Furthermore, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development Service (CDS) projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the people of your host communities.”

He also urged the youth corps members to be security conscious at all times and avoid acts that could endanger their lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places and acceptance of car ride from strangers.

He assured them of management’s commitment to their security and general welfare.

Fadah added that the scheme was in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure their safety and address other essential needs for a fulfilling service year.

He also urged them to be good ambassadors of the NYSC, their families and institutions of graduation and be wary of acts that portrayed the scheme negatively.

He reiterated the scheme’s warning against unauthorised journeys and night trips.

According to him, travelling at night will not only increase the risk of accident but also make rescue difficult.

He, therefore, advised them to always cut short their trips from 6 p.m. and pass the night at NYSC lodges, military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe.

“I urge you to avoid using the social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred.

“Instead, your activities online should be targeted at self-improvement as well as promotion of the unity, peace and prosperity of our dear country,’’he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards were presented to deserving corps members and camp officials who distinguished themselves during the orientation course.The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. James Christoff, attended the closing ceremony as a guest. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

