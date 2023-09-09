PEPT Verdict: CNPP calls for calm, urges aggrieved petitioners to further explore legal options

By Chimezie Godfrey

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has reacted to the judgment delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), calling for calm and urging aggrieved parties to further approach the Supreme Court, which is the next legal option available.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema, the CNPP urged “politicians to discourage their followers from engaging in any act that is capable of causing breach of public peace.“

The umbrella association of all registered political parties and political associations in the country noted that “the best option for all citizens remains the judiciary no matter how much faith we may have lost in the justice system in Nigeria.

“The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has in her wisdom delivered it’s judgment. It’s left for the petitioners to review the verdict and further explore other legal options if aggrieved in any way.

“The CNPP, therefore, urges politicians in the country to persuade their followers to remain calm and law abiding while such legal options are explored.

“No matter how we perceive the legal system in the country, the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

“Any attempt to resort to self-help will spell doom for the country as it would make anarchy a norm, which is capable of bringing down the roof on all”, the CNPP advised.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

