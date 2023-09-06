PEPT: Tinubu welcomes verdict, calls for nation- building

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of his renewed focus on delivering a unified, peaceful and prosperous nation.

This followed the judgment on Wednesday by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the Feb. 25 Presidential election.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu said he welcomed the judgement of the Tribunal with a sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve Nigerians, irrespective of political persuasions, faiths and tribal identities.

The President recognized the diligence, undaunted thoroughness and professionalism of the five-member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.

Tinubu affirmed his commitment to the rule of law, and the unhindered discharge of duties by the Tribunal, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward.

He further reflected on the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when democratic system of government was under test in other parts of the continent.

The President said that the presidential candidates and political parties that lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the 2023 general elections and the judicial process have affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

He urged his challengers to inspire their supporters to patriotism that would be elevated above partisan considerations and manifest into support for Government efforts to improve the citizens’ livelihood.

Tinubu thanked Nigerians for the mandate given to him to serve while promising to meet and exceed their expectations through diligent hard work with the team that has been put in place.(NAN)

