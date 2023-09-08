PEPT judgment is reflection of wishes of majority of Nigerians – South-East APC stalwart

By Stanley Nwanosike

Chief Hycienth Ngwu, former South-East Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says the “Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgment is a reflection of the wishes of majority of Nigerians”.

Ngwu said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday while reacting to the PEPT Judgment which reaffirms the victory of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the Feb. 18, 2023, Presidential Election.

He said that the judgment remained a testimony to the fact that electoral and judicial processes had made it clear that President Tinubu clearly won the election without any ambiguity or doubt.

Acceding to him, it is clear to all that President Tinubu clearly won the election in “a fair and square manner”.

“It has been a divine mandate all the way. The judgment clearly shows that President Tinubu’s emergence is a manifestation of the will of God,” he said.

Ngwu, who is a foundation member of the APC, urged all Nigerians, even members of the opposition, to give Tinubu a chance to actualise his divine mandate and vision for the country.

“All Nigerians, even our brothers and sisters in the opposition parties, should give him (Tinubu) a chance in his agenda, which he captioned “Renewed Hope” in order to set the country on good and solid footing.

“We can see and feel what he did in Lagos State as a governor and the same he wants to replicate in the entire country,” he said.

The APC chieftain also called on the organised labour to give Tinubu a chance as the fuel subsidy removal and recent uniformed foreign exchange rate policy were decisions taken in the best interest of Nigerians.

He said that the issue of strikes and more strike calls was never in the best interest of millions of Nigerians.

“Rather, strikes and industrial actions further put more pains on the masses even as the various tiers of governments were committed and looking for ways to cushion the hardship.

“The organised labour should show understanding, restrain and stop the use of strikes because President Tinubu means well and has clear positive intentions towards Nigerians,” he added.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu defeated and floored Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), at the PEPT on Wednesday. (NAN)

