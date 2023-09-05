PEPC : Labour Party expresses worry over Justice Odili’s pre-judgement statement -LP

By Yohana Samson

The Labour Party has raised the alarm over an alleged preemptive statement made by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili, about the much anticipated judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, due on Wednesday.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement, in Abuja, said the retired Justice by her remarks has given the LP a cause for concern over the pending judgement.

Ifoh explained that “The unguarded statement from the former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili, in Abuja, last week at a colloquium to mark the 25th anniversary of the elevation of a renowned jurist, JK Gadzama to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

“And the boasting of some persons, serving Ministers and notable legislators about the outcome has left our party in shock.

“When those who should know the importance of the sanctity of the judiciary descend to the arena of abusing it with their preemptive utterances just to show loyalty and support to their interests, we as a party see this as unfortunate and dangerous to our democratic journey as a nation.

“We note also the needless lavish showering of praises on the legal counsels of both APC and Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the retired Justice when the gathering was not theirs.

“We find this extremely undignified of a renowned jurist who rose to the peak of her career in the country’s Apex court and who as the Chairperson of the body of benchers, should be at the forefront of defending the virtuousness of the courts.

“Also curious to every discerning mind watching the unfolding events in Nigeria since the February 25th Presidential election is the fact that the PEPC that refused live television coverage of the hearings of the petition, and is now anxious to have the conclusion beamed live.

“What is it that has happened between the hearing period and the delivery of the judgment that the live coverage which they claimed was a policy issue changed suddenly at the delivery point?”

The party Spokesperson further said, “We are aware of the efforts of the agents of the States to orchestrate problems and blame them on the political opposition.

“We wish to emphasize that it is the right of the people in a democracy to demonstrate and the obligation of state security agents to protect the demonstrators and those not demonstrating.

“We implore Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful, abide by the rule of law, and understand that this matter has not reached its logical and final conclusion.

“Our concern as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s project especially the democratic evolution is that what is being destroyed with all these clever by half playing on people’s intelligence is Nigeria as a nation not necessarily an individual.

“Anybody who loves this country should appreciate the importance of due process and the rule of law because, without it, this country is going nowhere.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

