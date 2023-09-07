PEPC judgment: Sen. Zam advises petitioners to support Tinubu

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Sen. Titus Zam (APC-Benue) has advised petitioners who sought to upturn the victory of President Bola Tinubu of APC in the last Presidential election to support him to move the country forward.

Zam, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The lawmaker spoke in reaction to the judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which validated the declaration of Tinubu by INEC as the winner of the Feb. 25, Presidential election, and dismissed all petitions for incompetence.

NAN recalls that ADC, PDP and LP had approached PEPT seeking the nullification of the 2023 Presidential election result which declared Tinubu as winner.

The PEPT, in its verdict struck out all the petitions for incompetence and abuse of court processes.

Zam, who described the judgement as landmark, stressed the need for politicians to learn from the judgement.

He commended the aggrieved parties for approaching court in seeking redress rather than resorting to violence.

Zam urged the duo to congratulate Tinubu whom he described as a man with a large heart.

He said Tinubu was ready to carry everybody along in the business of governance.

Zam underscored their continued litigation as a mark of distraction to the president, who he said has demonstrated serious and genuine commitment to move Nigeria forward.

While congratulating Tinubu and the entire APC family for the judicial thorium, the lawmaker appealed to the president to extend his hand of fellowship to the losers for the second time. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

