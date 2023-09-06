PEPC affirms President Bola Tinubu‘s election, dismisses Atiku, Obi’s petitions

By Wandoo Sombo and Edith Nwapi

The Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) has affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu and dismissed the petitions of Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party and his Party and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Delivering the lead judgment, Chairman of the five-member panel of justices, Justice Haruna Tsammani said that the petitioners had failed to prove their allegations beyond reasonable doubts.

Justice Tsammani held that the petitions, lacking in merit, were consequently dismissed.

He also ruled that all parties would bear their respective costs.(NAN)

