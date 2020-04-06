Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting Covid-19

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola died Monday after contracting Covid-19, the Premier League club said.

In a statement on their website, City said “the Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus.

“She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

A number of Premier League clubs immediately tweeted their condolences to Guardiola. (dpa/NAN)