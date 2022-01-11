People with disabilities now have police backing in protection of rights

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Commission for Persons With Disabilities and the Nigeria Police have formed an alliance that will see to the compliance and enforcement of the 2018 Act prohibiting the discrimination of Persons With disabilities.

Speaking at the launch of the special desk for Persons with disabilities held at the Police force headquarters, the Executive Secretary National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu announced that Persons with disabilities now have the full support of men and Officers of the Nigeria Police in the protection of their rights and dignity.

While expressing gratitude to the Inspector General of Police Mr Alkali Usman Bab…

[1:52 AM, 1/11/2022] My boss: Ortom felicitates with Tambuwal at 56

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has felicitated with his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on his 56th birthday.

Governor Ortom in a goodwill message to Tambuwal described him as a diligent, focussed and a result-oriented political leader.

The Governor said Tambuwal has demonstrated immense capacity for leadership both as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and as Governor of Sokoto State.

Ortom also noted that as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, “Tambuwal has brought togetherness, loyalty and healthy competition between and amongst PDP governors and the party in general.”

He noted that Tambuwal is a forefront political leader who has brought his immense political sagacity, panache, dexterity and vibrancy into the Nigerian political space.

He said Tambuwal is one of the political leaders who has unshakable believe in the sanctity of the unity of Nigeria, stressing that “Tambuwal remains a detribalised Nigerian. His commitment to the reinvigoration of the PDP and the welfare of the citizens are worthy of commendation.

“I commend his efforts and urge him to uphold these rear attributes that has brought him this far in his political career. I wish him long life, wisdom, peace and good health in the years ahead.”

While reiterating his confidence in the Nigeria Police, he also said that the desk offices will serve as quick response units which will handle any form of discrimination or abuse against PWDs in any part of the country.

In her keynote address, the Hon. Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouq who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Nura Alkali reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to the welfare of Persons With Disabilities.

She used the platform to urge the Nigeria Police to inculcate the disability curriculum into the police Institute scheme so as to have inclusivity and visibility of PWDs in societal affairs.

Speaking further, Hajia Farouq mentioned that the 2018 Act prohibiting the discrimination of Persons With Disabilities will be “mere statements if not accompanied with enforcement”

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba in his speech, reassured Persons with Disabilities of the NPF’s commitment to protecting not just the lives and properties of persons with disabilities but, giving maximum cover to them against social abuse.

He further said that there is an urgent need to de-stereotyping the mindset of the populace from neglect and dehumanizing attitude towards Persons With Disabilities.

Alkali underpinned that Disability Desk Offices will be operating as focal centers domiciled at the force headquarters in order to continue to bridge the gap between the police and PWDs.

The Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities,JONAPWD, Comrade Abubakar Aliu Usman also expressed absolute gratitude to the Nigeria Police for partnering with the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities to give the entire community of Persons with Disabilities the protection of their fundamental rights as provided by the 2018 Act.

He said the slogan” Police is your friend” has become a reality by the synergy established today.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the Logo signifying partnership between the Nigeria Police and the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

