People living with NCDs want FG to prioritise them in COVID-19 vaccinations –NCD Alliance

People Living With Non Communicable Diseases (PLWNCDs), under the auspices of Non Communicable Disease (NCD) Alliance in Nigeria, has urged the Federal government to prioritise PLWNCDs when administering any COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement issued by the alliance on Friday said research by the World Health Organisation (WHO) had shown that PLWNCDs were more vulnerable and susceptible to COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCDs are medical diseases that are non-transmittable and so lacked the ability to infect others.

“As the second wave of Covid-19 hits Nigeria, there is still time to prevent the worst-case scenario.

“People living with NCDs should be given priority on the list of those to get the vaccines, when they are made available, due to their underlying health conditions that cannot tolerate the virus.

“More funds should be committed into health insurance to address COVID-19 and its secondary impact, ensuring the flexible, sustainable means by which PLWNCDs can urgently access care,” the statement said.

Mr Oti Joseph, a Lead Champion of PLWNCDs, from Enugu State, advised people with non-communicable diseases to stay safe by complying with all COVID-19 directives of the health ministry.

“I urge PLWNCDs to wear masks, avoid large gatherings in big groups, outside of bars and restaurants, that are providing to-go services, wash their hands and observe social distancing,” he said.

Timi Edwin, a Lead Advocate of the NCD Alliance, said PLWNCDs was formed to serve as a high level advocacy group aimed at influencing government policies and improving the quality of life of those living with NCDs.(NAN)