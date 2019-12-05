Pension saga: AGF determined to comply with court order

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has said the Federal Government will be guided by public interest in complying with the court order.



His reaction was contained in a statement by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday December 5th, 219.



“We will work and be guided by the legalities of the case the dictates of justice and public interest in complying with the judgment”, the Minister said.