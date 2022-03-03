Pension fund assets rise to N13.61 trn, as RSA holders reach 9.55m in January – PenCom

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says pension fund assets rose to N13.61 trillion as at January 31.

This is contained in an unaudited report on pension funds industry portfolio for the period ended January 31, published on PenCom’s website.

The Commission said that the fund assets gained N183.81 billion between December 31, 2021, and January 31, 2022, while the total number of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders stood at 9.55 million as at the end of January.

PenCom noted that the fund in dollar terms was US$32.77 billion attained at the exchange rate of N415.26 per dollar.

The Commission maintained that N8.35 trillion of the N13.61 trillion was invested in Federal Government securities, while state government securities got N170.33 billion and local money market securities gulped N2.28 trillion. (NAN)

