Pension for ex-govs, deputies: PDP lauds Abia, urges Lagos to follow suit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has applauded the Abia House of Assembly and Gov. Emmanuel Otti of the state for revoking the pension law for ex-governors and deputies, describing it as a step in the right direction.

The State PDP Chairman, Mr Philip Aivoji, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, urged the Lagos State government to emulate Abia in the best interest of the state.

NAN recalls that the Abia Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to stop payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies in the state.

The bill was titled: “A Bill (H.A.B 11:) for a Law to Revoke The Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions Law No 4 of 2001 and for other Matters connected therewith.”

Consequently, Otti on Thursday signed the bill into law, describing the new law as part of the efforts made to promote good governance in the state

Reacting, Aivoji, said while few states had made moves to repeal such law that granted pension to ex governors and deputies, many states had continued to be nonchalant about it.

He said: “To me, I have served before, it was not like that: After you have had the opportunity of serving the people for some time and when you leave you continue to enjoy the benefits of the office.

“This (giving pension to former governors and deputies) is wrong especially at this time when people are suffering and going through economic hardship.

“Repealing the law in Abia is a welcome development, I really support it.

“I think that other state assemblies to follow suit. Lagos should do same’

The chairman, while commending Otti for signing the bill into law, said only state governments that loved the people would take such step.

He said if other states could emulate from Abia State Government, the cost of governance would be reduced and there would be more money to channel for citizens’ welfare and infrastructural development.

Aivoji said all former governors and their deputies should no longer enjoy pension benefits after their tenures had expired.

NAN recalls that the Lagos State House Assembly had on May 25, 2021 passed into the second reading a bill seeking to repeal the law ,which grants pension and other emoluments to former governors and deputies,

The House Committee on Establishment, Training and Pension, in the amendment bill on the state Pension Law for former governors and other political office holders, recommended reduction of their benefits and emoluments by 50 per cent.(NAN)

By Adekunle Williams and Yemi Adeleye