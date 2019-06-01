PENGASSAN: IndustriALL global union mourns Johnson

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Vice President of the IndustriALL Global Union, Comrade Issa Aremu has mourned the death of the National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson.

This is contained in a statement signed by Aremu and made available to Newsdiaryonline Saturday.

Read the full statement below:

IndustriALL Global Union, Africa Region received with shock and grief the news of the death of Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson. Comrade Johnson reportedly died at early hours of Friday May 31st, in Abuja, Nigeria after a brief illness.

Until his death, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson was Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), an employee of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) which is a key affiliate of IndustriALL Global Union.

He was a strong and active member of IndustriALL Global Union. His remarkable achievements and contribution to the growth and development of his union (PENGASSAN) and the global labour movement are well documented. He will be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the strategic goals of IndustriALL Global Union; advance workers’ rights, build union power, confront global capital and ensure sustainable Industrial policy. On Wednesday 29 May 2019, PENGASSAN under his leadership as President played host to the visiting IndustriALL Africa Regional Officers.

To honour our late Comrade means rededicating ourselves to the struggle. On behalf of the President of IndustriALL Global Union, Jorg Hofmann, General Secretary, Valter Sanches and Executive Committee of IndustriALL Global Union Sub Saharan Africa region, we commiserate with the family of our dear Comrade in particular, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, Nigeria National Council of IndustriALL and the global labour movement for the irreparable loss.

May his soul rest in peace.

