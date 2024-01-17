PenCom secures top position in ICPC ethics, integrity rating for MDAs

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has been rated high in the 2023 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

The Commission’s statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said in the evaluation PenCom also emerged the overall 14 position out of 404 MDAs on the comprehensive scorecard.

PenCom was rated high among the 50 regulatory agencies in the country, assessed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The statement noted that the Commission achieved a commendable score, which was described by the ICPC as “substantial compliance.”

It said, in recognition of the achievement, the ICPC conveyed its commendation to PenCom, acknowledging the organisation’s commitment to upholding ethics and integrity in its operations.

The statement also noted that the ICPC, particularly commended PenCom for its well-established structures and processes that promote efficiency, while encouraging management to maintain high service delivery.

The commission said, the annual deployment of the EICS by the ICPC aims to assess MDAs’ compliance with existing ethical, integrity, statutory, policy, and regulatory standards and practices.

“This initiative aligns with the Commission’s preventive mandate.

“The scorecard aims to minimise corruption risks, prevent system abuse, and revitalise ethics and integrity benchmarks in MDAs.

“The overarching objective is to ensure good service delivery while promoting a culture of ethical conduct within public service institutions.

“PenCom remains committed to sustaining the well-acknowledged transparency in regulating the Nigerian pension industry for the benefit of pension contributors and retirees.

“This continues to manifest through a consistent increase in pension assets and other key performance indicators,”It said. (NAN)

By Nana Musa

