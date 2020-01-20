PenCom directs PFAs to implement pension enhancement for retirees under contributory scheme

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) on Monday directed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to implement pension enhancement for retirees on programmed withdrawal under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Mr Peter Aghahowa, the Head, Corporate Communication of PenCom, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Aghahowa said that the commission also informed the public to take note of the directive

” The general public have been informed that all PFAs have been directed to implement the second edition of the pension enhancement exercise for retirees on Programmed Withdrawal mode of retirement

”The pension enhancement is for CPS retirees who have accumulated significant growth in their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) and had retired between July 2007 and December 2017. ”

According to Aghahowa, the retirees referred to above are by this notice advised to contact their respective PFAs to confirm their eligibility and complete requisite documentations. (NAN)