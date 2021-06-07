The National Pension Commission (PenCom) on Monday in Gombe began a two-day training for 108 pension desk officers on online enrollment for retirement by prospective pensioners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants are drawn from the 54 Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the North East.

Mr Anyim Nyerere, Commissioner Technical, PenCom, said the workshop aimed at training the desk officers on how to guide the prospective retirees on the necessary procedures, including uploading their information.

The commissioner, represented by Mr Kehinde Awotunde, PenCom’s Head of Department Contribution and Remittance Unit, said the commission had developed an online application form, capable to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees .

“The workshop will expose the participants to the newly developed online application form.

“It will also ensure that the retirees’ information submitted by MDAs are accurately completed inline with online enrollment guidelines,” he said.

He noted that the training would also equip the officers with the knowledge on how to compute the retirees’ retirement benefits.

He said the desk officers were expected to upload the list of potential retirees who had not been enrolled before now, as well as employees who had retired but missed previous enrollment.

Some of the officers who spoke with NAN commended the federal government for the initiative .

They said the workshop would guide them and help them to become proficient in the performance of their given assignments. (NAN)

