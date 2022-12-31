Pele: We have lost world role model in history of football — SWAN

By Christian Ogbonna

The Ebonyi chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has mourned the football legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele, who died on Thursday at 82.

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer, who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died after long battle with cancer.

Mr Emmanuel Nnaji, SWAN’s Chairman in the state in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Friday, said the world had lost its soccer role model.

“Pele’s death is a huge loss in world football. With his passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon.

“We express our sincere condolences to the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), to Brazil and to all football fans who loved him as well as his family,” Nnaji added.

Mr Sunday Nwali, a football enthusiast, described Pele as a football superstar and urged young generation to emulate him.

“This is a man that had used football to unite the whole world. He cannot be forgotten and I pray God to accept his soul,” Nwali said.

Another soccer fan, Chidi Otu said: “He was a great footballer, though, I knew about him through history.

“He will be greatly missed by all his fans around the world.” (NAN)