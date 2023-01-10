Pega & Friends Foundation Commissions water project in health center, donates to prison, others

…Celebrates get-together at hospitals

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Pega & Friends Foundation, a Non-Profit Organisation (NGO), has commissioned a water project in Gbogidi health Center in Ogun state.

The water project was commissioned by the founder and Director of Pega & Friends Foundation, Prince Ekunola Gbenga Abraham (PEGA) accompanied by members of the foundation, the Hospital Matron Mrs Oliyide Basirat Olamiji and staff of Gbogidi health Centre, and other community leaders and indigenes in Yewa South Local Government of Ogun State.

“Also Pega and Friends Foundation, has offset the medical expenses of a patient suffering from Testicular Hydrocele in Ilaro with medical outreach in some villages including Pahayi-Yewa.

“Pega and Friends Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 by Prince Ekunola Gbenga Abraham (PEGA), a Nigerian from Ogun state. The Foundation has a reputation for bringing together great people of like mind with the aim of channeling all available resources to help less privileged persons in society,” Abraham stated.

He encouraged the management of the clinic and community to maintain the water project, tasking them to take ownership and see the project as theirs and therefore protects it from been abused or damaged.

The hospital matron Mrs Oliyide while appreciating the Foundation for the gestures commended the Foundation for adding value to the health centre by the provision of the water and prayed that more developments will come to the community through the Foundation.

The staff, patients and members of the community were excited about the water project and also prayed for the prosperity of the Foundation and urged other good spirited organization and individual to emulate the gesture of Pega and Friends Foundation.

Speaking earlier at the palace of Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Olu Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Ekunola said his decision to reconstruct and commission water project in Gbogidi health center is “divine and timely” adding most health centres in ogun west need massive state government interventions.

Responding, Oba Olugbenle said he was excited at PEGA’s gesture and prayed that God will further enable the foundation to extend her milk of kindness to the community beyond the water project and other loudable projects they have been doing across the nation.

As part of its commitment to philanthropy, the Foundation, has visited the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ilaro, Ogun State, where it donated food items, toiletries, groceries, clipper among other items and also sponsored NECO & NABTED of some inmates.

Speaking at the Correctional Center, the Founder of the foundation, Ekunola, explained the motive behind the outreach to the prison; in his words: “The major reason we embarked on this project is because there are so many people there who do not have anyone to support them in one way or the other. They have been forgotten by their family, friends and relations, we had to do this to keep their hope alive and make sure they are still happy even while serving their terms at the correctional centre. In all, love is what we stand for.

Thanking the foundation for the donation and other interventions, the officer in charge, the deputy controller of correctional Mr. John Ilesanmi Itannrin said: “On behalf of the staff and inmates of Ilaro Custodial Centre, I sincerely wish to thank you for your noble minded contribution to ameliorate the plights of the inmates of the custodial centre., he further appreciated the foundation of the water project which was commissioned by the foundation four years ago at the centre which the centre still benefiting from till date.

“We sincerely pray that the Lord Almighty, in His infinite mercy, will continue to shower His blessings upon your enviable organisation.”

Similarly, The Pega and Friends Foundation has concluded the donation of hospital items in some hospitals across Yewaland includes: Idogo Health Center, Oke-Ela Health Center, Library Health center and the General Hospital, Ilaro.

The handover activities were concluded at the centres where bed sheets, Pampers and other items were received by the hospital administration.

Our aim is to ensure that we improve the state of healthcare in the country, these hospitals had a need and when our intelligence team informed us about this, we did not hesitate to provide the hospital items. These will go a long way in ensuring the hospitals continue to serve more people with improved items,” says Prince Ekunola while handing over items at Hospitals.

Speaking after the charity obligations to its beneficiaries across the country, the founder and the director of the foundation Prince Ekunola Gbenga Abraham (PEGA), noted further that the foundation was focused at enhancing the quality of life of Nigerians by promote health, socio-economic development and status of vulnerable and disadvantaged women, children, youths and men in community and welfare, character management & rehabilitation programs for inmates.

Other side attractions of the program was the get-together party and general meeting, football competition and poolside discussion among the members of the foundation to roundup the occasion with the guest artist Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika entertained the guests, dignitaries at the get-together includes, His Royal Majesty Oba Ololade Makinde, the Oniwoye of Iwoye-Yewa, Council of Baale Ogun West, Alhaji Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun CEO IBD Imperial Ltd, Chief Ajileye Babatunde Sunday CEO JULANKY NIG. Ltd (Sunday Ibadan), Alhaji Mufutau Omotayo Atanda Issa CEO HASHABI Globa Oil and Gas ltd (Mufu Ijebu), Alhaji Akeem Babatunde Ibrahim CEO HIMBAB GAS LTD, Mr. Thomas Matthew CEO SETMAT OIL AND GAS, Chief Adedeju Ogunleye, the Olori Odo of Ilaro, members of Inumidun squard, among others and many other organizations, they all applauded the initiative of Prince Ekunola Gbenga and urged him never to look back on his evangelism to make the lives better for others.

Finally, Prince Ekunola appreciated all the members of the foundation for their support towards the successful execution of 2022 charity obligation programs, without your support, prayers and encouragement this program may not be possible, I sincerely appreciate you all,” Ekunola said.

Recall that Pega and Friends foundation has been in the news for its constant humanitarian gestures across states in Nigeria. In recent times, it has donated books and other educational materials to the schools across the nation, offset medical bills, school fees and adoption of orphans among other charity obligations. It has also continued to donate food items to the less-privileged of the communities.