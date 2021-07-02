PEDPA trains 50 members on labour matters

The Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association (PEDPA) has conducted a two-day training on labour matters for over 50 members of the association to unionise the organisation.

The President of PEDPA, Mr Idris Shonuga, said in a statement that the training was organised by officials of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday in Lagos.

Shonuga said that the training was to enable members to know the importance of unionism and fighting for the rights of cab drivers who subscribe to the union.

“We see the need for FEDPA to train a group of trainers. We believe in the spirit of training those that will train others.

“PEDPA finds solace in bringing up leaders who can manage members at their various local branches.

“I commend TUC leadership for organising the leadership training on the dos and don’ts of trade unionism.

“This training talked about the dignity of labour, benefits of workers, equality with justice and fairness in our community.

“They also talked about what FEDPA stands for, so, I am happy we participated in the exercise, ” he said.

The president promised to organise more trainings for all members to enhance their skills.

Shonuga said PEDPA had also commenced profiling of all its members to enhance security within the organisation.

Speaking at the training, the General- Secretary of TUC, Mr Musa Lawal, said that the trade union brought leaders of the association together to empower them in understanding how to run a union.

According to him, the programme will be a continuous process and in the next six months there will be greater understanding between the management and workers.

Mrs Koforola Olaogun, one of the participants commended the leadership of PEDPA for ensuring that they were part of the union and well represented.

“It is important that you are equipped with skills to guide you to know what you are agitating for, professionally.

“This will enable you address the challenges,” she said. (NAN)

