Peculiarity allowance: We’re talking with Bayelsa Govt. –  NLC

Nathan Nwakamma

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bayelsa Chapter, says, it is in dialogue with the state government to improve welfare of its workers to reduce hardship.

Mr John Angese, the Secretary of the chapter, who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, Mr Simon Bernabas, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yenagoa.

Bernabas applauded the Federal Government for the peculiarity allowance it paid its workers.

He said that the recently-inaugurated executives of the Bayelsa Chapter of NLC would do its best to ensure improved workers’ welfare.

He said that although the state Gov. Douye Diri had done much to improve the welfare of the state’s workers, the NLC would continue to ask for more.

He praised Bayelsa Government for pronouncing a policy against casualisation of workers, during the 2023 Workers Day celebration.

He said that the policy was a relief to temporary employees of Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority, who had worked as casual staff for six years.

He said that the appointments of such workers were being regularised following Diri’s intervention. (NAN)