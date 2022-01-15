Pearse withdraws from Lagos PDP chairmanship race, eyes senate

Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, one of contenders for Lagos State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday withdrew race.

Pearse, who is also Convener, Reset Lagos PDP, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he would rather be vying for Lagos Central Senatorial seat in 2023 general elections.

Pearse was one of contenders for Lagos chairman of the during Oct. 16, 2021, State Congress of the which was declared inconclusive.

Pearse said his decision to abort his chairmanship aspiration was not influenced by fallouts of inconclusive congress.

“Rather, I am following adage that ‘he who fights and run away lives to fight another day’,” he said.

The chieftain said that he was still striving to position himself for any opportunity to contribute and improve quality of life for Lagos residents.

“It is in this respect that I have decided to heed advice of many stakeholders to run for Senate, Lagos Central Senatorial District in 2023 general elections.

“With your help, I am confident of victory. As a Senator, I will represent interest of people of Lagos. You will be intimated as our campaign plans develop,” Pearse added.

reports that the is yet to reschedule its state congress, but it has constituted a caretaker committee to run the ’s affairs in the state.

Meanwhile, Pearse commended faithful who turned up during the inconclusive congress, held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, to express their commitment to the democratic process. (NAN)

