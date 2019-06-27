Peak Of Rainy Season: Apply common sense speed limit, Oyeyemi cautions drivers

#TrackNigeria -As the rainy season gets to its peak, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has again called on drivers to apply common sense speed limit, and imbibe safe driving culture to avoid road hazards that occur as a result of wet and slippery road surfaces, foggy weather and occasional poor visibility that characterize the season among others.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, he said the Corps Marshal, emphatically cautioned drivers to always ensure that they have functional headlamps to enable them see others ahead, and also have operational rear lights so that they can be seen by other road users driving behind them.

He qouted Oyeyemi as saying, “With the present climatic change that has resulted in increase in rainfall in the country, it has become imperative for all motorists to ensure that their braking system, wipers, and headlamps are working properly, apply a common sense speed limit, ensure that the demisters are functional, put on your headlights in low visibility situation, dim the headlights in order to see and be seen and put on the hazard lights during the rains to enhance visibility”.

The Corps Marshal also warned drivers to desist from dangerous/wrongful overtaking, avoid lane indiscipline, be more patient and tolerant, avoid violation or driving against traffic, always put on seatbelts and avoid overloading either in goods or persons.

He further cautioned drivers to always display caution signs in case of breakdown to alert on coming vehicles and if visibility is poor, drivers should endeavour to move off the road and park safely, leaving the parking lights on and keeping a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

He also admonished pedestrians to ensure that they utilise the overhead bridges where available as well as interact with traffic the safest way possible. He had words for the motorcyclists who he said must realise the degree of their vulnerability and always wear their crash helmet.

Concluding, the Corps Marshal called on motorists to utilize the FRSC Toll free numbers (122) to report any crash or obstruction for immediate rescue services and evacuation. And assured the motoring public that the Corps operatives are at alert 24/7 to ensure the safety of lives and properties on the road.

