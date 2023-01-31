Peaceful And United Nigeria Should Be Our Priority-Chief Ikoh

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of peace and unity among themselves.

Chief Ikoh emphasized that our quest for accelerated development and growth will not be achieved without peace and unity in the country.

The Minister made the call at the FCT Igbo Annual Praise/Worship and Prayer Summit, themed: ’’TRUST and OBEY’’ held recently at the Chief M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

According to Chief Ikoh, peace and unity are the necessary tools for national development and industrialization which encourage job creation, reduction in unemployment, crime, youth restiveness as well as enhancement of economic growth for self-reliance of any nation, Nigeria inclusive.

The Minister stated that the Igbos have national potentials for socio-economic stability and growth of the country and enjoined them to work in concert with other Nigerians in order to achieve the desired goal of the country.

To this end, Chief Ikoh, admonished Nigerians to embrace President Buhari’s agenda in making the country to be more dependent on her products and use them in order to discourage importation, create wealth as well as boost the national economy.

He commended the organisers of the prayer summit and called on Nigerians and lovers of the country to practice what they pray for, adding that God can only answer our genuine prayers whenever we practice them.

Speaking, Senator Philip Tanimu Duda who was represented by Honourable Dalhatu Ezekiel thanked the organisers of the event and said that the Igbo race is a unique one, noting that he had no record of any crisis or violence in the FCT that was caused by Igbo people.

The Director- General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institutes, Professor Samson Duna commended the Igbos for organising the worship and prayer for the year and prayed that God in his infinite mercy will help our nation.

Earlier, the Convener of the event, His Royal Highness Eze Dr. Uche Egenti (Chairman Igbo Traditional Rulers Council, FCT Abuja) thanked the Minister and other dignitaries for honouring the invitation and assured Nigerians that Igbos will continue to conduct themselves peacefully.