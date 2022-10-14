Peace vital to Nigeria’s growth, development – Perm Sec

By Yahaya Isah

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore has urged Nigerians to contribute to sustainable peace of the country, to fast track national growth and development.

This is contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Afonja Ajibola, on Friday in Abuja.Belgore made the appeal in his closing remarks at a Leadership Course on Preventive Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution, organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA).“As an indivisible entity bound together by common destiny, Nigeria needs peace to realise its endowed human and material potentials capable of catapulting it to greatness,” he added.

He commended NOA for organising the training, saying that it came at a time Nigeria was faced with some security challenges.Belgore urged the participants to apply the knowledge and skills learned in the course of the training towards preventing conflicts that constitute setback to development.“Let me sincerely congratulate all of you having been privileged to acquire this elite training.“

This certification as alternative dispute resolution experts and certified mediators will put your patriotism and love for your country to test depending on how you apply knowledge.“As well as expertise obtained in the course of this prestigious training to prevent degenerating of conflicts among and between individuals, communities, ethnic entities and interest groups among others.”The Permanent Secretary praised President Muhammadu Buhari for improving the funding of security agencies, which has yielded positive results in confronting security challenges across Nigeria.

He also commended the President for supporting the ministry to foster and complement internal peace and security in Nigeria.“Especially through paramilitary agencies such NSCDC and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).“The NSCDC on the one hand primarily ensures protection of our national assets while NIS on the other hand maintains border control, border administration and border management,” he added.Belgore said that the NSCDC had been engaging in Alternative Dispute Resolution in different communities over the years, a vital intervention towards preventing conflicts. (NAN)

