Peace panacea for Nigeria’s development–clerics

Christian clerics in Nasarawa have called for prayers for the nation’s peace, security, growth and evelopment.Rev. Fr. Anthony Tsaku, Parish Priest in charge of St Anthony Catholic Church Keana made the call in Wakama on Wednesday when he hosted to members and stakeholders of St Louis Catholic Church Ezhiba, Nasarawa .He described peace as a panacea for societal growth and development, hence the need for Christians and other Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation’s peace, security and development.Tsaku, who was overwhelmed with the visit, assured of his support to the church to succeed.”

I urge you to continue to pray for the church, pray for the nation’s peace and development as peace is necessary to nation’s development,” he said.He urged members and stakeholders of the church to continue to do things right and contribute positively toward the growth of the church and the society at large.Also speaking, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Soja- Anyembugu, Parish Priest in charge of St John’s Catholic Church Awe also urged members of the church and other Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and unity of the country.Soja- Anyembugu also urged members of the church to continue to remain focused and unite for development of the church and the society at large.

He further urged Christians and other Nigerians to live exemplary lives in order to inherit the kingdom of God.Also contributing, Mr Charles Shari, a retired civil servant who is a stakeholder in the church said they were happy with the good works the men of God were doing.” We are happy with you. You are making us and the church proud as we urge you to continue to preach the word of God to the people for the betterment of society,” he said

.Earlier, Mr Awayi Kuje, Chairman of the Church said the visit was to appreciate the men of God and to thank them for promoting peace not only in their parishes but in their mother community, Wakama and the society at large.” We are here to identify with you, to thank you for the good you have been doing through preaching the word of God to the people.” We urge you to continue in that spirit as the sky will continue to be your limits,” he said.The chairman assured of its member’s readiness to continue to contribute positively to the development of catholic church and the society at large. ( NAN)

