Peace not negotiable in Benue – Army warns

By Sunday John

Maj.-Gen. Hilary Nzan, Commander of Army Special Forces 4 has warned all criminal elements in Benue to vacate the state or give peace a chance.

The Commander of the Force, with Headquarters in Doma, Nasarawa State vowed to crush bandits and other criminal elements operating in Benue stressing that “peace is not negotiable in the state’’.

Nzan gave the warning at the inauguration of Exercise Enduring Peace 111 at Tyodugh, Agan Council Ward of Makurdi, Benue State.

A statement issued on the event by Maj. Joseph Afolasade, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the command, was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.

As contained in the statement, the commander said any criminal element who failed to heed the warning by the command would be hunted and crushed by the armed forces and other security agencies.

He cautioned kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers, recalcitrant herders and farmers to think twice before indulging in any activity that is against the law.

“I can assure you that the military and other agencies out for this exercise will hunt you anywhere you hide and they will crush you mercilessly,’’ the commander said.

Nzan explained that the operation aimed at checkmating various skirmishes and criminality within the state especially during the yuletide period.

Also, Gen. Alamin Rabiu, Commander of 401 Brigade, explained that the exercise was aimed at addressing the various security challenges facing Benue and by extension the entire nation.

Rabiu disclosed that the brigade carried out adequate preparations and planning towards achieving success of the exercise.

He urged participating troops to maintain high level of professionalism, proficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of their duties. (NAN).

