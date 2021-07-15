Peace maintenance: OPSH commander promises to be neutral, professional

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, has promised to be neutral and professional in discharging his constitutional duties.Ali, the 14th commander of the operation, made the promise at a meeting with Stakeholders from Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau on Thursday in Jos.Ali, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, also pledged to discharge his duties with fear of God and devoid of favouritism.“I want to assure you that I will be neutral and professional in discharging my functions as a commander of OPSH.“I will not take side;

I will be fair and just to all groups so that we can have lasting peace in the state,” he said.The commander called on the people of the state to forgive and forget the events of the past and forge ahead in the interest of peace.He also advised citizens of the state to eschew violence, tolerate each other’s differences and learn to live together.He said that the meeting was basically convened to enable him to get acquainted with stakeholders toward achieving lasting peace in the area.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mafeng Gwolson, the Management Committee Chairman of the local government, thanked the commander for organising the meeting.Gwolson said the meeting would avail stakeholders with the opportunity to air their grievances and proffer solutions to the lingering insecurity that had bedeviled the area for years.He promised that the local government would continue to do all within its powers to support and collaborate with military and other security agencies to achieve a peaceful Plateau.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ali assumed duty as commander of OPSH on July 13. (NAN)

