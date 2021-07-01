Peace key to economic development in Niger Delta, says Sylva





Minister of State Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva has urged Niger Delta youths to be at the vanguard of promoting peace in the region to be able to attract investment and developments.



Speaking during a courtesy call on him by Niger Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Vanguard, at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Towers, Abuja, on Thursday, Chief Sylva said development can only come to the region in an atmosphere of peace.



“I will emphasise that peace is very crucial to development. Development can only take place where peace thrives,” he said adding that everyone in the region especially the youths must be Ambassadors of peace.



Sylva said he was quick to associate with any group that promotes peace in the country especially in the Niger Delta Region because it is a panacea to luring the oil companies and other companies to the region.

“If we want to bring back the oil companies the job before us is to bring back peace to the region. Every Niger Delta youth must be part of the peace process. This is thebonly way the oil companies can return to the region. It is not for us to say the oil companies to come back to the region but also for us to do what will bring peace,” the minister added.



He lamented that the ugly incidents in the past led to the exodus of the oil companies from the region and however noted that the new initiative of engendering peace in the region “is a welcome ldevelopment”.

While thanking the APC Youth for the visit and award given to him, Sylva said Federal government will continue to pay attention to the region to bring the needed development.



He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has done so much for the Niger Delta since coming on board and call for cooperation from all for the success of the regime.

In an earlier address, the leader of the Niger Delta APC Youth Mr Fiawei Pathfinder said they decided to visit to show support for President Buhari and Chief Sylva’s efforts in bringing the needed development in the region.



He said “we use this opportunity to sincerely express our appreciation and thank Mr President for these monumental achievements so far recorded since 2019 till date, and that’s why we are solidly behind Mr President’s agenda, because of his commitment to the development of the region with the bid to turn the region into a behive of economic activities that would enger economic growth, job creation, stability and industrial hub of the country”.



“Your performance in this short time has silenced your critics and naysayers because of the pragmatic reforms and strategic approach you have injected into the oil and gas sector and that has galvanised the entire industry into a bee hive of activities,” he said.

Pathfinder commended Sylva for his leadership roles in the region and noted that “the understanding and selflessness of your leadership have brought on board young people in the Niger Delta region and other regions of the country, and that is why we call you icon and beacon of Nigeria Delta region”.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...