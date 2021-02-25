Peace Keeping Centre offers medical support to 2, 000 residents in Kaduna

The Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre (MLAILPKC), on Thursday, conducted a medical outreach programme in Jaji, during which over 2,000 residents benefited. The programme, conducted at Anguan Pete in Jaji, Kaduna State, was flagged off by the Commandant of the centre, Maj.-Gen. James Ataguba. He said that the intervention was to strengthen existing civil-military relation and was in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) vision. “The COAS has emphasized four important pillars of his command towards the actualization of his vision which are Readiness, Duty to country, Capacity and Continuous Leadership Development.

“This medical outreach is thus a way to demonstrate our readiness while performing our duty to the country, show our capacity and have a platform for continuous

leadership development”, he said. According to Ataguba, the medical outreach was also part of the Army’s efforts to improve access to health care services. “The outreach is as well for the training activities for the participants of CIMIC Course 26/21 and PDT for NIGCOY 6 ECOMIG and also an opportunity to key into the vision and command pillars of the COAS.”

Ataguba explained that the choice of Unguwan Pete was due the support the community has been providing to all military trainings conducted in Jaji general area. “The choice of this venue for the free medical outreach is

therefore deliberate and focused on giving back to the community”, he added. The commandant explained that medical services provided include malaria and typhoid treatment, blood pressure test, deworming, blood Sugar monitoring, eye and dental tests as well as upper and lower tracts infections. “We have a team of competent medical personnel that will be readily available to respond adequately to some of the medical issues that will come up during the cause of this outreach”, Ataguba said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Angel Ibrahim, a blind septugenerian, said she had suffered pain in her eyes for about 10 years.

“I was operated in the eyes but after fews years, I began to feel severe pain. I thank the army for this initiative and I hope I will have a lasting solution to the pains”, she said. Another beneficiary, Abdul Zakariya, suffering from high blood pressure, appreciated the Army for the gesture. (NAN)