Peace House Charity Foundation seeks DCTC intervention

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi asserted that if Nigerians do not empower their people, they become a problem to the society in future.

He made this know Friday while receiving a delegation from Peace House Charity Foundation, Yola who were at the Agency’s Corporate Headquarter, Abuja to seek interventions in the areas of ICT.

The representative of the Director General, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, Director eGovernment Development and Regulation stated that part of the mandate of the Agency is the deployment of ICT infrastructure; as such the Foundation’s visit at this time was very apt as the Agency is relentlessly working on the implementation of the Digital Economy strategy.

Mallam Abdullahi affirmed that Agency at the moment is looking for organisations to partner with to sustain Digital Capacity Training Centres deployed across the country.

He commended the effort of the organisation in assisting orphans with not only providing basic education but also the provision of skills, mentorship and moral upbringing.

Speaking earlier, Mr Mohammad Bello, a Director with the Foundation said that the organisation was at the Agency to seek for ICT intervention and to commend NITDA’s effort in promoting ICT knowledge across the nation.

He stated that the organisation supports education for the orphans and the less privileged, promote health care delivery especially among women and children, provide sensitisation workshop for parents (mothers) on parenting and matrimonial home, promote unity and encourage self-reliance among the populace.

