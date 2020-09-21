Peace Day: Foundation urges Nigerians to contribute to peaceful coexistence

Share the news













The Global Peace Foundation (GPF) of Nigeria on Monday, appealed to all Nigerians to contribute to peaceful coexistence in the country, to engender national growth and development. Rev. John Hayab, Country Director of the Foundation, made the appeal in a statement isuued in Kaduna to mark the International Day of Peace, which has the theme: “Shaping Peace Together,” “The Global Peace Foundation (GPF), Nigeria, wishes to appeal to all Nigerians and humanity, in general, to come together to continue to support, shape and maintain the peace and stability that we so need to thrive. “This year’s theme is apt given the challenge of COVID-19 which has made us rediscover our common humanity and the need to work, struggle and build the community.”

He said collective action by all Nigerians would greatly help to ending current security challenges in the country. “We, at GPF, preach that all human beings are members of One Family Under God, we wish to appeal to all the Nigerian family, be they Christians or Muslims, men or women, young or old, educated or uneducated, and everyone, to accept diversity as a human attribute. “Whatever our origin, Fulani, Hausa, Ibo, Yoruba, Tiv, Ibibio, and all the ethnic groups in this beautiful country, North, South, East, West or the Middle Belt, let us remember that we all come from one esteem human family and, therefore, must shape the peace of our home, communities, institutions and nation together. “GPF calls on the Nigerian leadership from the Local, States to the Federal to assert that we can only build true peace when we work with others.

“No society can attain any meaningful development without true peace and inclusiveness. Given that true peace comes from all-inclusive efforts, where everybody plays his or her role well, Nigeria must double its effort towards oneness. “Accordingly, GPF wishes to employ this special occasion of the International Peace Day to congratulate the United Nations, the government of our country, all peace workers and peace promoters, and everyone working to keep the peace not to be discouraged by the violence around us. “Your effort could support to prevent the spread of violence and together we can shape our today and the future,” Hayab said. (NAN)

