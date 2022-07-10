Peace Corps commandant calls for intense intelligence gathering to tackle insecurity

By Bridget Ikyado

The National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Prof. Dickson Akoh, has advised security agencies to sustain intelligence gathering and sharing to decimate the security challenges in the country.

Akoh made the call at thanksgiving service to mark the 24th anniversary of the corps, on Sunday in Abuja.

He also urged the security agencies to be proactive rather than reactive in containing security threats in the country.

The commandant also urged Nigerians to be more security conscious and support security agencies in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He pointed out that the recent attacks and kidnapping of men of God and other Nigerians were disturbing, saying it called for intense intelligence gathering to nip the problem in the bud.

Akoh said the focus of the organisation remained to actualise the Peace Corps Bill.

He said that the corps would add to the search for peace in communities across the country.

NAN reports that members of the the Peace Corps used the opportunity to present thanksgiving offerings in commemoration of the organisation’s 24th anniversary.

The officiating priest at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Gwarinpa, Abuja, Rev. Fr Michael-Maria Nzume, urged Christians to look out for opportunities of helping people in need at all times as directed by the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Bible.

Reading from the Book of Luke, Chapter 10: 32-42, the Reverend explained that a true neighbour remained the one that intervened and reached out to those in need.

He stressed that although the good Samaritan was rushing for business, he took time to help the man in need and deposited resources for his upkeep until he returned.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

