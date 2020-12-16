Peace Corps Bill passes second reading at Senate

By Haruna Salami

A Bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps passed second reading at the Senate Wednesday.

The Bill, which is sponsored by Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau ), was “passed by the 8th Senate, but fall short of Presidential assent”.

He said the Bill is being introduced before the 9th Senate following “many advantages embedded therein, particularly the impact it will have in addressing the unemployment malady confronting the nation”.

Gyang, in his lead debate, said the Bill will provide a multi-layer approach to handling security and in particular, assist in the attainment of the” Safe-School Initiative of government as Corps operatives shall be deployed to strengthen security in public schools”.

The Bill seeks to provide a veritable legal bracket the institution the Nigerian Peace Corps.

It defines the functions of Corps to include “empower, develop and provide alternative employment for the youth”.

” To facilitate peace, community service, involvements of youth in nation building, etc”.

It will be recalled that a similar Peace Corps Bill, sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) also passed second reading Tuesday in the Senate.

The Senate, in its wisdom, said the two bills will be “consolidated” to bring a harmonised Peace Corps legislation.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, therefore referred the Bill to Senate Committee on Interior, as he did for the first one, for more legislative work and report back to Senate in four weeks.