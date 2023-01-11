Peace Anyiam-Osigwe: Great loss to Nigeria’s creative industry – Okowa

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has commiserated with Anyiam-Osigwe family and Nigeria’s creative industry over the passing of veteran movie maker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

Okowa’s condolence is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika,in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and President, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), died on Monday in Lagos,aged 53.

Okowa, also Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the passing of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was a great loss to Nigeria’s creative industry, given her invaluable contributions to the industry.

He described her as a trailblazer and visionary leader in the film and television industry.

The governor said that the deceased was an authority in filmmaking and had left indelible imprints on the sand of time.

“Her passing at this time when the Delta State Government had just completed and awaiting inauguration of the Asaba Film Village, a world- class facility for movie makers is indeed, a big blow to the industry.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Anyiam-Osigwe family of Nkwerre,and Imo State Government.

“I also commiserate with the Association of Movie Producers, the entire Nollywood and entertainment industry on the death of the renowned filmmaker and founder of African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

“She was indeed a household name and a pride of Africa.She will be greatly missed by movie lovers and it is my belief that the late Anyiam-Osigwe will be long-remembered and honoured for her rich contributions to the training and empowerment of young people in the creative industry,” Okowa said.

He prayed that God would grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Anyiam-Osigwe and comfort her family and all who mourn her. (NAN)