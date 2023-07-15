Peace advocates commend Senate over service chiefs’ confirmation

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Peace Advocate (NPA), a civil society group, has commended the National Assembly (NASS) for the seamless confirmation of the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa and other service chiefs.

The Commander of the group, Mr Obinna Obiozor, gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Obiozor said the timely confirmation of the service chiefs was a testimony of the belief the NASS had in them.

He said that President Bola Tinubu made the right choice in the new service chiefs, as they have the potentials to sustain the synergy and drive against terrorists and bandits.

“The distinguish members of the Senate are not unaware of the sterling performance of the CDS during his time as Theater Commander (TC), Operation Hadin Kai, hence the confidence reposed in him to quickly get down to work.

“We congratulate the CDS and his team for the confirmation of their appointments by the National Assembly.

“For the CDS, Nigerians want to quickly see you repeat the magic that saw people of the North-East begin to return to their various means of livelihood during your tenure as Theatre Commander,” he said.

The group appealed to those causing crisis in the South-East to lay down their arms, saying that economic development of the region was being affected negatively.

According to the group, the people cannot continue to destroy themselves.

“We are confident that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the CDS has an answer for those who don’t want peace and development to reign in the South-East,” the group added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

