Peace Accord: Bandits to release 26 more captives in Zamfara

Mr Usman Nagogo, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, has assured that another 26 captives would be released by bandits following a peace accord dialogue.

Nagogo made this known on Monday while addressing newsmen in Gusau.

He said the peace accord committee instituted by government had already succeeded in securing the freedom of 51 captives through negotiations from the areas of Dansadau, Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi in less than a week.

“We have our contact committee that are discussing with the bandits and the reports we are receiving is encouraging; very soon the captives will regain their freedom,” he said.

He said the next step for the dialogue after securing release of all the captives was to start disarmament and collection of all riffles and other sophisticated weapons from the hands of both local militants and bandits.

He commended the National Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, who was about to bring two riffles surrendered by one person to the command, saying that his commitment to success of the dialogue deserved appreciation.

He also expressed appreciation to the two warring parties for keeping to the peace accord and enjoined them to sustain the tempo.

Nagogo equally urged newsmen to continue to report facts with unbiased mind and sense of professionalism. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

