PDP’s Salam wins Ede/Ejigbo/Egbedore Federal constituency seat

By Victor Adeoti

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has declared Mr Bamidele Salam of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as the winner of Saturday’s election in Ede/Ejigbo/Egbedore Federal Constituency in Osun.

INEC Returning Officer, Dr Muritala Monsuru, of the Department of History, University of Ibadan, announced the result on Sunday at the collation centre in Ede.

Minsuru said that Salam scored 64,236 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atanda Bello, who polled 35,444 votes.

Salam, is representing Ede/Ejigbo/Egbedore Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ademola Adeleke, has commended the electorate in the state for voting massively for all the PDP candidates in the election.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, urged the electorate to repeat the same feat in the March 11 state house of assembly election.

“On behalf of all elected National Assembly candidates, I convey our gratitude to the people of Osun state.

“You just repeated our landmark victory of July 16, 2022. You have proved to the world that our governorship victory last year was real and a true reflection of the will of the people”, he said.

Adeleke also called on the party leadership and supporters not to relent in the mobilisation drive ahead of the March 11 election.

” Don’t relax in your mobilisation drive. We must elect all PDP candidates as members of the House of Assembly.

“To the people of Osun state, vote for PDP candidates come March 11. The job is not complete until we have PDP elected officials at all levels,” he said. (NAN)