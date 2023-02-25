PDP’s FCT chairman dies in auto crash on election day

By Gami Tadanyigbe/Ijeoma Olorunfemi

Mr Sunday Zaka, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the FCT, lost his life in an automobile accident in the early hours of Saturday in Kuje.

A close aide of the deceased, Bawa Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the accident happened around 2 a.m. along the Gudaba-Arena road on the outskirts of Kuje town.

He said the deceased was returning from a meeting of party officials in Abuja, and his Peugeot car lost control and crashed into a tree.

“He was rushed to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital at Gwagwalada, where he was confirmed dead by the doctors,” Benjamin said.

Reacting to the sad event, Mr Abdullahi Sabo, Chairman of Kuje Area Council, while also confirming Zaka’s death, described it as a great loss to the party.(NAN)