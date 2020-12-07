PDP’s Cleopas wins Bayelsa Central Senatorial by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Moses Cleopas the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Dec. 5, Bayelsa Central Senatorial by-election.

INEC Returning Officer, Associate Prof. Emmanuel Akpan, of the Federal University Otuoke, (FUO) announced that Cleopas polled 110,019 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Chief Abel Efemowei of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 18,947 votes.

“Cleopas , having scored the highest number of votes cast and fulfilled the requirements of the law is hereby returned elected,” Akpan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the APC and the PDP, nine other political parties participated in the election. (NAN)