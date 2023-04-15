PDP’s Agboworin wins House of Representatives re-run election in Oyo

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate, Rep. Abass Agboworin, as the winner of Saturday re-run election in Ibadan South-East/North-East Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

Agboworin, a current occupant of the seat, was declared elected after he polled 28,111 votes to win the supplementary election.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Benjamin Olley of the University of Ibadan, announced Agboworin as the winner at the accient Mapo Hall Collation Centre in Ibadan.

“Today, April 15, 2023. I, Prof. Benjamin Olley, hereby announce that Abass Agboworin of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declare the winner of the supplementary election into Ibadan North- East/South-East Federal Constituency of Oyo state,” Olley said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agboworin won the election ahead of his closed contender, Adedapo Lam-Adesina, son of the late former Governor, Lam Adesina.

Lam-Adesina of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate, polled 27, 338 votes.(NAN)