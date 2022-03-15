PDP’ll unseat negligent APC NASS lawmakers in Sokoto – Official

By Muhammad Nasir

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State Chapter, says it will unseat the “negligent” National Assembly lawmakers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the Chairman of the party, made the assertion at the distribution of cars and motorcycles to party leaders in Yabo and Shagari local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two Peugeot cars and 28 motorcycles were distributed to the PDP executives of the two LGAs.

The items were donated by Umar Yusuf-Yabo, a PDP aspirant to the House of Representatives, seeking to represent Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber.

Goronyo expressed optimism that ”people in the state will not repeat the mistake of the past when they voted “for leaders who only promoted their selfish interests”.

“You have made the mistake of voting for the wrong people, but this time around, we will assist you to correct that, come the 2023 general elections.

“PDP will give its teeming followers equal opportunities to purchase forms for elective positions as guided by the party’s constitution and manifesto.

“This is to ensure we get the best hands that can handle the required needs of the society and address our collective interests as we desire,” he said.

The chairman further commended the aspirant for the gesture and urged others to emulate him.

“We will remain very grateful to you and others like you, who wish to contribute to the development of our party in the state,” he added.

Earlier, the donor said that the gesture was part of his commitment to support the party’s leaders in his Constituency to become well motivated.

“People of Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency need the best representation at the National Assembly, as such, I initiated the gesture.

“Today, the two PDP Chairmen in the LGAs will be given Peugeot 406 each, with N20,000, while Ward chairmen, youths and women leaders each will go home with a motorcycle and N5,000, respectively,” he said.

The aspirant pledged to sustain the gesture if elected. (NAN)

