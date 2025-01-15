PDP youths confident of party’s victory in 2027 elections

By Ahmed Kaigama

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Youths Forum has expressed optimism about the party’s chances in the 2027 general elections.

The forum, comprising leaders from 36 states and the FCT, made this declaration on Wednesday at a news briefing after a condolence visit to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Mr Jamilu Karshingi, Chairman of the forum and Gombe State PDP Youth Leader, said that the party had a strong hope of taking over power in 2027.

“APC has failed and plunged Nigerians into abject misery, insecurity and other predicaments,” Karshingi said.

According to him, the forum’s confidence in the party’s chances in 2027 is buoyed by the perceived failures of the ruling APC.

“With the party’s strong blueprint and the leadership of Gov. Mohammed and other PDP governors, the youth leaders believe that the PDP is poised to take over power and bring about positive change,” he said.

Karshingi said that the forum praised Mohammed’s leadership style and development projects in the state, saying that these were things needed most by the country.

“We also commended the party’s strong blueprint, which would serve as equipment to address the numerous challenges confronting the country,” he said.

He pledged the forum’s support to the governor and other PDP governors, basing it on their leadership style and commitment to youth empowerment.

“We are solidly behind Gov. Mohammed and other PDP governors, and believe in their ability to lead the country to greatness,” said Karshingi.

The PDP youth leader in from Cross Rivers, Brown Boniface, also expressed support to the party’s vision.

“The narrative will be changed positively when the PDP takes over in 2027,” said Boniface.

Also, the Bauchi PDP Youth Leader, Babangida Maliya, expressed appreciation to the governor for appointing young people into key positions in his administration.

“We always respect and salute Gov. Mohammed for giving young people important positions in his government. They are representing the youth very well,” he said. (NAN)