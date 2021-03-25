Mr Chris Usolor representing Ezza South constituency in the Ebonyi House of Assembly says the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would never succumb to intimidations of the ruling party in the state.

The PDP made the remarks in a statement released by the party at the end of a stakeholders meeting held on Thursday in Abakaliki .

According to the statement, members of the opposition PDP have resolved to remain united and committed to promoting good governance through vibrant and credible opposition.

Usulor, who signed the statement, alleged that members of the party including serving members of both the state and national assembly were being harrased and victimised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said that the eight serving state lawmakers who did not defect with Gov. Dave Umahi would continue to remain loyal and committed members of PDP.

“The eight of us in the house who refused to join the governor in defecting to APC have resolved to remain in the PDP and will not be swayed by anybody or any factor to leave the party.

“There’s growing level of intimidation against our members and supporters because they have decided to remain in PDP.

“As party leaders, we have to work hard in our various capacities to protect our teeming supporters and members across the state from these unwarranted attacks and incessant acts of intimidations,” the statement read .

The statement urged leaders of the party to bury their political ambitions and personal interests to enable them build and sustain a united party in the state, vowing also to mobilize for new members to join the PDP .

The party leaders condemned what it described as the use of ‘deceitful’ tactics to force its members and supporters especially at the rural areas to register with the APC.

“Our members especially those in the rural areas are being deceived into registering with the APC in the ongoing party’s registration exercise with false claims that they are compiling lists for empowerment programmes.

“We urge our leaders in various communities to be vigilant in order to resist such subterfuge,” it added .

The statement, therefore, urged PDP members and supporters not to fall for the desperate antics of the APC while remaining focused to the programmes of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, convened by the eight members of the state assembly took place at the residence of Sen. Emmanuel Onwe, who represented Ebonyi Central senatorial district.

Other serving members present at the meeting include; Mr Humphrey Nwuruku, former majority leader representing Ikwo South, Mrs Ngozi Eziuloh, representing Afikpo North-East, Mrs Franca Okpo who represents Abakaliki – South constituency .

Others are; Dr Oliver Osi, representing Ivo constituency, Mr Chidi Eze, representing Afikpo South-East and Ali Okechukwu, representing Ishielu North constituencies .

Also, former Nigerian Ambassador and immediate-past chairman of the Divine Mandate Elders Forum, Chief Franklin Ogbuewu, a former Senator, Chief Sylvanus Ngele and former Minsiter of Health for State, Chief Fide Nwankwo attended.

Chief Solomon Onwe former deputy Speaker of Ebonyi House of Assembly and one time National Secretary of the PDP was also in attendance including Mrs Adaeze Nwuzor and Chief Felix Mgbada among others.

In a swift reaction, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, APC state caretaker committee chairman, described the PDP allegation as ‘unfounded and baseless’.

“The APC and its government believe in the rule of law and virile opposition as bedrock for good governance.

“The party is committed to providing good governance, Gov Dave Umahi is concentrating in providing dividends of democracy to our people.

“We will not join issues with a sinking party,” he said. (NAN)

