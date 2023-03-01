PDP wins Taraba as APC takes Borno

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Taraba.



Abubakar, according to the result presented by the State Collation Officer for Presidential Election (SCOPE) for Taraba, Prof. Mohammed Abdulaziz, polled 189,017 votes in the state.



Abdulaziz said that the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, scored 146,315 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, came third with 135,165 votes.

He added that the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, also garnered 12,818 votes.



He listed the state registered voters number as 2,023,374, out of which 521,442 voters were accredited and total votes cast of 517,818, with 499,358 valid votes, while 18,460 votes were rejected.



Other political parties scored, according to him, were Accord 309 votes, AA – 387, AAC – 291, ADC – 1089, ADP – 715, APC – 135,165, APGA – 4,526, APM – 471, APP – 384, BP – 376, LP – 146,315, NNPP – 12818, NRM – 609, PRP – 579, SDP -4,000, YPP – 313, and ZLP – 1,994 votes.



Similarly, the APC won Borno with 252,282 votes, while the PDP came second with 190,921 votes, followed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) flagbearer, Dumebi Kachikwu, with 16,554 votes.



The state SCOPE, Prof. Jude Rabo, who is the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba, said that LP also scored 7,205 votes.

He said that of the 499,543 accredited voters in the state, the total votes cast was 497,945, while the valid votes was 465,287.

Others are Accord – 541 votes; A – 915; AAC – 349, ADC – 16,554, ADP – 475, APGA – 1,211, APM – 584, APP – 538, BP – 207, NNPP – 4,626, NRM – 770, PRP -620, SDP – 406, YPP – 416 and ZLP – 567 votes. (NAN)