PDP wins rescheduled Zango Kataf LG poll in Kaduna State

October 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Mr Francis Zimbo the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won Saturday’ rescheduled chairmanship election in Zango Kataf Local Government Area Kaduna State.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was rescheduled to Saturday over security concerns.

Declaring the the election on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Nuhu Garba, said Zimbo scored 28,771 votes to defeat Mr John Hassan the All Congress (APC) who polled 19,509 votes.

“Mr Francis Zimbo the PDP, having satisfied the requirements the law and scored the highest number votes is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected,’’ Prof. Garba said.

NAN reports that PDP also won nine the 11 councillorship seats the APC clinched the remaining two seats. (NAN)

