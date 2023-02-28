PDP wins Plateau North Senate seat

By Polycarp Auta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rep. Simon Mwatkwon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of Plateau North Senate seat.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Jeff Doki, announced the result on Tuesday in Jos.

He said that Mwatkwon polled 155,681 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Gyang Zi of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 79,831 votes.

He also said that Mr Chris Giwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 78,392 votes and Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 32,670 votes.

Mwatkwon is current representing Riyom/Barkin Ladi Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

NAN reports that suspected thugs had on Monday invaded the collation centre and stopped the returning officers from announcing the results.(NAN)