PDP wins Mayobelwa constituency rerun in Adamawa

Musa Kallamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won Saturday’s Mayobelwa 2 constituency rerun election for Adamawa House of Assembly.

Prof.Mohammed Baba-Ardo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election said this on Sunday in Mayobelwa.

Baba-Ardo, said that Kallamu scored 13,06 votes to beat Ibrahim Italiya of the All Progressives Congress APC who polled 874 votes.

He said Kallamu won in six out of the seven polling units where the rerun election was conducted.

He said the number of registered in the area was 5,024 out of which 2,252 voters were accredited and 2,192 valid votes recorded with six invalid votes and the total votes cast was 2,252.

The election followed the decision of the election petitions tribunal which ordered for a rerun in seven polling units of the constituency.

(NAN)

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

